KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:43 June 22, 2020

F&F 83,700 DN 4,800
MERITZ SECU 3,270 DN 75
HtlShilla 70,300 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 36,000 DN 1,100
KSOE 90,500 DN 3,200
IlyangPharm 63,600 UP 1,800
SamsungElecMech 129,500 DN 1,000
Ottogi 577,000 DN 10,000
Hanssem 88,100 DN 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 15,900 UP 550
S-Oil 66,900 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 161,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,500 DN 4,000
HMM 4,480 DN 175
IS DONGSEO 29,650 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 34,900 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 79,700 UP 1,500
Mobis 184,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 8,950 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 33,700 DN 1,200
S-1 87,700 0
Hanchem 127,000 UP 2,500
DWS 20,950 DN 550
UNID 42,000 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 600
SKTelecom 206,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 39,000 DN 1,250
HyundaiElev 66,300 DN 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,650 DN 400
Hanon Systems 9,280 DN 130
SK 293,000 0
SamsungSecu 28,150 DN 450
DAEKYO 4,510 DN 70
GKL 12,950 DN 350
Handsome 35,150 DN 150
KEPCO 20,050 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 3,905 DN 85
COWAY 71,900 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,000 DN 700
