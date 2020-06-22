Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) N. Korea reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in border areas: authorities
SEOUL -- North Korea is reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after removing them under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military authorities said Monday.
After the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27, 2018, the two Koreas agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other and eliminate their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets.
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan area is already in the second round of the new coronavirus outbreak, health authorities said Monday, warning that South Korea should prepare for a protracted virus fight as the pandemic is widely expected to continue through the summer.
The country added 17 new cases, including 11 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,438, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The newly added daily cases marks the lowest in almost a month due mainly to less testing over the weekend.
Bolton memoir feared to deepen U.S.-N.K. distrust amid deadlock in nuke talks
SEOUL -- The memoir of former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is feared to worsen distrust between the United States and North Korea amid their stalled nuclear diplomacy, as it reveals that President Donald Trump's policy was driven by what Bolton calls "reelection calculations."
In his upcoming book, "The Room Where It Happened," set to be published Tuesday (U.S. time), Bolton enumerated a series of Trump's foreign policy decisions that he claimed were affected by the president's pursuit of political interests.
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in on Monday strongly criticized former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton for his "distorted" account of what happened in brisk summit diplomacy last year involving the leaders of the United States and the two Koreas.
Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, said in a statement that "A considerable portion of it is distorted."
Key suspects in Telegram sex abuse indicted on additional charges
SEOUL -- The prosecution on Monday indicted key suspects in a high-profile Telegram sex abuse case on additional charges after concluding that the online ring can be seen as a criminal organization.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, which is looking into the case involving underaged victims, said it has indicted Cho Ju-bin, 24; Kang Hoon, 18; and six others on charges of organizing, joining and running a criminal organization.
(LEAD) S. Korea to deploy Global Hawk unmanned aircraft as early as next month: sources
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force is planning to put the advanced unmanned aircraft Global Hawk into operational deployment as early as next month, with the fourth and last unit to arrive here soon, sources said Monday.
Under a 2011 deal with the United States, South Korea bought four RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and has so far brought in three units, with the first one arriving here in December last year.
