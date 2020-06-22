U.N. council adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year
All Headlines 20:15 June 22, 2020
GENEVA, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations for the 18th straight year.
During the 43rd session held in Geneva, Switzerland, the council, consisting of 47 member countries, passed the resolution by consensus.
North Korea has long been labeled one of the worst human rights violators in the world. Pyongyang has bristled at such criticism, calling it a U.S.-led attempt to topple its regime.
