(LEAD) 16 virus cases reported on Russia-flagged ship docked in Busan
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
BUSAN, June 22 (Yonhap) -- At least 16 cases of the new coronavirus were reported on a Russia-flagged ship Monday that entered a port in the southeastern city of Busan this week, according to health authorities and a union of port workers.
Of 21 sailors aboard the 3,401 ton-refrigerator vessel, 16 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
The ship, which departed from Russia's Vladivostok, arrived at the Gamcheon port in Busan on Sunday.
Around 160 people who came into contact with the patients are currently in isolation, according to a union of port workers. Most of them are port union workers who boarded the ship to help with unloading and ship repair.
At least 34 workers had close contact with the infected sailors.
Most of them are said to have not taken proper preventative measures, like wearing masks, stoking concerns aboout more infections.
The new cases put health authorities on high alert at a time when they are struggling to cope with continued rises in cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and outside the capital.
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case