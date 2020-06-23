Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- '2nd wave of new coronavirus under way, concerns over explosive growth' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Trump called Kim Jong-un psycho': Bolton (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea again breaks inter-Korean agreement, reinstalls propaganda speakers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda speakers at several DMZ locations (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea brings out loudspeakers, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Eui-yong refutes Bolton's memoir (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Hankyoreh)
-- It took less than 7 minutes to get doctor's prescription for narcotic painkillers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 90 pct of factories that hire foreign workers face production disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Optimus private equity fund's 500 bln won leaked to 'dubious property asset' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- N.K. reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers, readies leaflets (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, U.S. show rift in dealing with North Korea (Korea Times)
-- Trump didn't want Moon in DMZ, writes John Bolton (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons