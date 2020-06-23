Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 23, 2020

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/22 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/20 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 34/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!