Multiple U.S. spy planes fly over Korean Peninsula amid N.K. threats
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. spy plane flew over South Korea on Tuesday, an aviation tracker said, the latest in a series of flights apparently aimed at monitoring North Korea amid bellicose rhetoric and threats from the communist nation.
The RC-12X Guardrail was spotted in the skies above South Korea in the morning, No Callsign tweeted.
On Monday, six of the same type of plane were seen operating, along with the U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint, in a rare sign of ramped-up surveillance over North Korea.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been sharply escalating after North Korea threatened military action and other retaliatory measures against South Korea in protest of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by defectors and other activists here.
The North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong last week, and has been setting up propaganda loudspeakers inside the Demilitarized Zone, which were dismantled following a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.
During a parliament committee session Monday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said South Korea is also operating additional surveillance assets to closely monitor the North's activities.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons