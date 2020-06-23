Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street tech gains
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday, taking a cue from stellar U.S. tech gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 29.24 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,155.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The increase was largely attributed to the gains on Wall Street, led by tech giants Apple and Microsoft.
The tech-laden Nasdaq gained 110.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at a fresh record high of 10,056.47 Monday (U.S. time).
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at a developer conference that the company would build its own chips for Mac. After the announcement, Apple shares soared 2.6 percent to a record high US$358.87. Microsoft shares also jumped over 2 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.06 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 2.02 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem adding 2.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,206.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons