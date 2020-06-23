Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoong Pharmaceutical gets nod for Nabota in Taiwan

June 23, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. said Tuesday it has won approval from authorities in Taiwan for the sale of its botulinum toxin product.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration accepted Daewoong Pharmaceutical's application to sell Nabota for the treatment of frown lines.

This photo, provided by South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co on Dec. 19, 2019, shows the company's botulinum toxin product, Nabota. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical said its Taiwanese partner, Orient Europharma Co., will be in charge of the sales of Nabota in the Asian country starting in the latter half of this year.

"Taiwan is one of the fastest growing aesthetics markets in Asia," Park Seong-soo, a Daewoong Pharmaceutical official, said. "Taiwan can serve as the test bed for potential success in advancing into China."

The product has already won approval from authorities in the United States, the European Union, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keywords
#Daewoong #botulinum
