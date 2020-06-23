LG Uplus to open contactless store over pandemic concerns
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday it will open a contactless store in October in line with growing demand for non-face-to-face services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The new store, which is set to open in central Seoul, will provide services such as selling USIM cards and changing cell phone plans through digital kiosks, LG Uplus said in a statement. The company plans to develop the kiosks by September.
While the store will not be completely unstaffed to ensure customer support, users will be able to receive assistance from an artificial intelligence chatbot or video chat.
The company said the new store targets consumers, especially young people, who are in favor of non-face-to-face services due to concerns from the pandemic.
The new store will serve as a test bed for further expansion of non-face-to-face services to the carrier's existing stores.
LG Uplus' announcement comes as local rivals are planning or have already launched contactless services.
KT Corp. has already made limited contactless services available at around 300 stores nationwide since July last year, while SK Telecom Co. is reportedly planning to launch unstaffed services later in the year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons