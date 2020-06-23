Anatomy of the injured list: how KBO teams are making use of the new system

With the IL in place now, there's no minimum number of days for which players must be sidelined. For instance, Kiwoom Heroes' first baseman Park Byung-ho was put on IL last Wednesday with wrist and knee issues and was back in the lineup by Saturday. NC Dinos' catcher Yang Eui-ji, who suffered from vertigo caused by inner ear problems, also spent just three days on the 10-day IL.