Finance ministry again urges National Assembly to swiftly approve 3rd extra budget
SEJONG, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to swiftly approve the third extra budget to help revive the virus-hit economy, saying the budget is desperately needed to protect jobs amid the pandemic.
Earlier this month, South Korea proposed the extra budget of 35.3 trillion won (US$29 billion), the third batch meant to help key industries cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic and protect jobs.
Lawmakers, however, have failed to begin a budget review as there is much political debate over the issue.
Explaining why the economy needs the budget, An said the budget would help 580,000 workers keep their jobs and provide 1.5 million won in subsidies to 1.14 million freelance workers who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If approved, South Korea will spend more than 75 percent of the budget within three months, An said.
South Korea's economy contracted 1.3 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The first-quarter contraction is the worst quarterly drop since the final quarter of 2008, when it shrank by 3.3 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons