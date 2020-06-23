Dual-income households in S. Korea edge down in 2019
SEJONG, June 23 (Yonhap) -- About half of married couples in South Korea had dual incomes in 2019, data showed Tuesday, an indication that many couples are continuing to work after marriage to support their families.
The number of double-income households reached 5.66 million as of October 2019, accounting for 46 percent of all married couple households, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The figure, however, marks a slight fall of 0.2 percent from the 5.67 million households with dual incomes recorded in 2018.
The ratio of couples in their 40s with double incomes stood at 54.2 percent in 2019. The ratio for those aged between 50 and 64 was 50.1 percent, followed by those in their 30s with 50.2 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of one-person households came to 6.03 million in 2019, up 251,000 from a year earlier.
This accounted for 29.9 percent of all households across the country, edging up 0.9 percentage point from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
4
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
5
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons