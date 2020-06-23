New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday released new documents on the 1950-53 Korean War seized from the North Korean military during the conflict, including evidence proving that the then Soviet Union wiretapped the South's military, the defense ministry said.
The materials secured by the U.S. military's Allied in Translator and Interpreter Section include documents on the North's preparations to invade the South, its exercise plans, as well as service members' journals and guidelines on how to handle prisoners of war, according to the ministry.
Among the most important is a communication monitoring report written by a service member of the Soviet Union, which included wiretapped content of the South Korean military's communication around the outbreak of the war, it said.
The new documents also include a North Korean army division's order for its troops to complete combat preparations by June 21, 1950. The war broke out four days later.
"We expect the newly disclosed documents to help the public have a fresh understanding of the Korean War," the ministry said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
3
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections bounce back on imported cases, community spread still at large
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief