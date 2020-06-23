State R&D spending tops 20 tln won in 2019: report
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state spending on R&D activities topped 20 trillion won (US$17 billion) in 2019, a report by the science ministry showed Tuesday.
The 20.6 trillion-won spending to fund some 70,000 R&D projects marks a 4.3 percent increase from 19.7 trillion won tallied the year before, according to the national R&D data by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
While the overall size of the state R&D budget has been rising steadily, the annual growth rate stood at 2.2 percent between 2015 and 2019, which is much smaller than the 6.4 percent hike for the national budget during the same period.
On average, each state-supported R&D project received 290 million won last year, down 20 million won from the year before, the ministry said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
