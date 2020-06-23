S. Korea, Germany to expand cooperation in hydrogen, AI sectors
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Germany will explore ways to expand cooperation in the hydrogen energy and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, the science ministry said Tuesday.
At the science and industry joint committee teleconference with Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Seoul and Berlin concurred on the need for closer tie-ups in cutting-edge areas going forward, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Hydrogen is touted as a clean energy source that has the potential to replace fossil fuel, with headway in AI likely to open new horizons for whole new industries.
They also exchanged views on closer cooperation in mobile telecommunications and finding treatments for various degenerative illnesses.
The two agreed to increase funding for so-called two-plus-two joint research programs from 150,000 euros (US$170,000) for a project per year to 200,000 euros, the ministry said.
The joint program involves South Korean and German private companies, universities and laboratories working together on specific research projects.
South Korea and Germany will also work to promote energy conversion and the development of very lightweight industrial materials.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
3
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections bounce back on imported cases, community spread still at large
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief