Exhibition kicks off in honor of foreign Korean War veterans

June 23, 2020

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition of photos and paintings opened Tuesday in gratitude for foreign soldiers who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War as part of events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict, the veterans affairs ministry said.

An opening ceremony took place at Incheon International Airport, the main gateway of South Korea, which will be followed by openings at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul and the United Nations Peace Memorial Hall in the southeastern city of Busan through November, according to the ministry.

The exhibition displays photos and paintings by South Korean artists created in remembrance of veterans from U.N. member nations that sent forces to South Korea, as well as children's paintings sent from those countries, it said.

Around 1.95 million people from 22 countries participated in the three-year war to help South Korea fight the North backed by the Soviet Union and China. The two Koreas are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

This image, provided by the veterans affairs ministry, shows a work of art displayed at an exhibition commemorating foreign veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War in line with the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict. The exhibition kicked off at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 23, 2020, and will run through November. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Korean War #UN
