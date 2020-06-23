Samsung heir makes another on-site visit amid uncertainties
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday made his third on-site visit in less than 10 days to check the company's future strategy amid global uncertainties.
Lee, the de facto leader of the top conglomerate Samsung Group, discussed the tech giant's business strategy with senior executives at its home appliance business division in Suwon, just south of Seoul.
The heir's visit came just four days after Lee visited Samsung's chip R&D center in Hwaseong.
Lee's visit comes as Samsung tries to overcome uncertainties caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.
Lee's visit also comes after he avoided arrest last week for his alleged involvement in a controversial merger between two Samsung Group units in 2015.
Prosecutors suspect that Lee and the group's top management were involved in a calibrated scheme to intentionally lower the value of Samsung C&T prior to its merger with Cheil Industries so as to facilitate Lee's managerial succession from his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee.
