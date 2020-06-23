KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 15,800 DN 150
Daesang 28,050 UP 1,300
NEXENTIRE 5,480 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 120,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 100
LotteFood 343,000 UP 15,000
SKNetworks 4,895 DN 25
KCC 140,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,050 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,300 DN 600
BoryungPharm 16,800 UP 450
L&L 11,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,300 DN 650
Nongshim 377,500 UP 7,000
Shinsegae 212,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 31,200 DN 150
LOTTE 35,350 DN 1,700
Binggrae 62,600 DN 900
GCH Corp 24,400 DN 100
LotteChilsung 105,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 65,800 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11400 UP300
KiaMtr 32,250 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 101,000 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,350 DN 1,450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 0
Youngpoong 472,000 DN 500
Hanwha 23,450 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,850 DN 500
Kogas 26,750 UP 100
DB HiTek 28,450 DN 400
CJ 87,300 DN 900
JWPHARMA 37,850 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 5,740 DN 30
SBC 10,350 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 1,000
LGInt 15,400 DN 50
SK hynix 84,100 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,600 DN 700
(MORE)
