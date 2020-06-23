KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 29,800 DN 250
HITEJINRO 45,900 UP 1,350
Yuhan 53,000 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 40,400 UP 250
DaelimInd 84,800 DN 2,000
AmoreG 49,450 DN 550
HyundaiMtr 98,700 UP 200
BukwangPharm 35,500 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,500 DN 700
TaekwangInd 737,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,320 UP 30
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 200
KAL 18,500 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,920 UP 160
NHIS 9,020 DN 450
SK Discovery 32,300 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,940 DN 40
LS 36,250 UP 200
GC Corp 156,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 25,300 DN 650
POSCO 183,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 63,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,600 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,120 UP 30
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 381,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 119,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 DN 40
SKC 62,700 UP 500
GS Retail 38,450 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 44,000 UP 300
SamsungElec 51,400 DN 600
Ottogi 574,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 61,000 DN 2,600
F&F 81,700 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 3,210 DN 60
HtlShilla 69,500 DN 800
Hanmi Science 35,400 DN 600
