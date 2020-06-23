ShinhanGroup 29,800 DN 250

HITEJINRO 45,900 UP 1,350

Yuhan 53,000 DN 1,100

CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 40,400 UP 250

DaelimInd 84,800 DN 2,000

AmoreG 49,450 DN 550

HyundaiMtr 98,700 UP 200

BukwangPharm 35,500 DN 1,100

ILJIN MATERIALS 48,500 DN 700

TaekwangInd 737,000 DN 1,000

SsangyongCement 5,320 UP 30

LG Corp. 73,300 UP 200

KAL 18,500 DN 500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,920 UP 160

NHIS 9,020 DN 450

SK Discovery 32,300 DN 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,940 DN 40

LS 36,250 UP 200

GC Corp 156,000 DN 3,500

GS E&C 25,300 DN 650

POSCO 183,000 DN 3,000

SPC SAMLIP 63,000 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,600 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 3,120 UP 30

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,600 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 381,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 119,000 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 DN 40

SKC 62,700 UP 500

GS Retail 38,450 UP 600

DB INSURANCE 44,000 UP 300

SamsungElec 51,400 DN 600

Ottogi 574,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 61,000 DN 2,600

F&F 81,700 DN 2,000

MERITZ SECU 3,210 DN 60

HtlShilla 69,500 DN 800

Hanmi Science 35,400 DN 600

(MORE)