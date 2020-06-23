KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 132,000 UP 2,500
Hanssem 87,300 DN 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,250 UP 350
KSOE 88,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,500 UP 800
OCI 37,550 DN 650
LS ELECTRIC 45,150 UP 1,350
KorZinc 346,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,080 DN 190
SYC 40,300 DN 650
HyundaiMipoDock 32,700 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 29,400 DN 250
S-Oil 66,600 DN 300
LG Innotek 164,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 4,000
HMM 4,450 DN 30
HYUNDAI WIA 36,000 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 78,500 DN 1,200
Mobis 193,000 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,100 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 8,820 DN 130
S-1 86,600 DN 1,100
Hanchem 125,000 DN 2,000
DWS 21,050 UP 100
UNID 41,650 DN 350
KEPCO 19,850 DN 200
SamsungSecu 27,650 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 UP 50
SKTelecom 205,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 41,100 UP 2,100
HyundaiElev 66,200 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 DN 350
Hanon Systems 9,500 UP 220
SK 309,500 UP 16,500
DAEKYO 4,395 DN 115
GKL 13,000 UP 50
Handsome 35,400 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 3,990 UP 85
COWAY 72,600 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,700 DN 1,300
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
