KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,270 DN 130
NamhaeChem 7,080 DN 70
DONGSUH 16,000 DN 200
BGF 4,210 UP 10
SamsungEng 12,050 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 0
PanOcean 3,770 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 27,650 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 16,650 UP 300
KT 24,000 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL158000 DN6500
LOTTE TOUR 13,000 DN 350
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,900 DN 300
KT&G 78,800 DN 700
DHICO 4,660 DN 140
LG Display 11,900 UP 150
Kangwonland 22,550 UP 200
NAVER 276,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 281,500 UP 7,500
NCsoft 920,000 UP 32,000
DSME 24,400 DN 950
DSINFRA 6,770 DN 130
DWEC 3,485 DN 60
Donga ST 91,100 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 338,000 UP 9,000
DongwonF&B 184,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,800 DN 150
LGH&H 1,321,000 UP 57,000
LGCHEM 504,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 15,350 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,000 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,200 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,450 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 66,600 DN 900
Celltrion 318,500 UP 21,500
Huchems 16,950 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 DN 700
