KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 46,650 DN 1,350
LOTTE Himart 36,650 UP 850
GS 37,500 0
CJ CGV 21,900 UP 250
LIG Nex1 32,750 UP 150
Fila Holdings 35,550 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,150 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,410 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 154,500 DN 2,500
LF 12,850 DN 300
FOOSUNG 8,140 DN 120
SK Innovation 128,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 21,600 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 34,700 DN 150
Hansae 10,750 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 60,500 UP 2,700
Youngone Corp 27,100 DN 450
KOLON IND 32,400 DN 150
HanmiPharm 253,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,000 DN 80
emart 110,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY249 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 700
HANJINKAL 85,100 UP 400
DoubleUGames 81,400 UP 4,800
CUCKOO 78,600 DN 500
COSMAX 92,000 UP 2,900
MANDO 23,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 47,550 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 27,300 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 250
Netmarble 101,500 UP 5,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S252500 DN4500
ORION 137,500 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 137,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 98,400 DN 2,100
HDC-OP 20,700 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,160 DN 30
