KIH 46,650 DN 1,350

LOTTE Himart 36,650 UP 850

GS 37,500 0

CJ CGV 21,900 UP 250

LIG Nex1 32,750 UP 150

Fila Holdings 35,550 UP 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,150 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,410 DN 45

AMOREPACIFIC 154,500 DN 2,500

LF 12,850 DN 300

FOOSUNG 8,140 DN 120

SK Innovation 128,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 21,600 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 34,700 DN 150

Hansae 10,750 DN 350

LG HAUSYS 60,500 UP 2,700

Youngone Corp 27,100 DN 450

KOLON IND 32,400 DN 150

HanmiPharm 253,500 DN 3,500

BNK Financial Group 5,000 DN 80

emart 110,000 DN 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY249 00 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 700

HANJINKAL 85,100 UP 400

DoubleUGames 81,400 UP 4,800

CUCKOO 78,600 DN 500

COSMAX 92,000 UP 2,900

MANDO 23,350 DN 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 UP 9,000

INNOCEAN 47,550 UP 700

Doosan Bobcat 27,300 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 250

Netmarble 101,500 UP 5,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S252500 DN4500

ORION 137,500 UP 3,000

BGF Retail 137,000 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 98,400 DN 2,100

HDC-OP 20,700 UP 50

WooriFinancialGroup 9,160 DN 30

(END)