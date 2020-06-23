Member nations reaffirm signing of RCEP this year
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Trade ministers from 15 nations on Tuesday reaffirmed that a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact will be signed later this year, but India again skipped the negotiations, according to Seoul's trade ministry.
ASEAN members and their dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- effectively reached an agreement on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last November, with the goal of signing the pact within this year.
However, India did not join last November's agreement, citing concerns over the influx of more price-competitive Chinese products into its market.
While reaffirming their commitment to sign the RCEP deal this year, the ministers also noted the importance of the deal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's trade ministry said in a statement.
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said the RCEP pact would help participating nations deal with a revamp of global supply chains once the pandemic wanes.
If signed, the RCEP deal will create one of the world's largest economic blocs, as the 16 countries together account for about 45 percent of the global population and over 30 percent of the world's gross domestic product.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
1
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
2
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
3
Military options possible depending on how N. Korea sends leaflets across border: officials
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections bounce back on imported cases, community spread still at large
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea already in second wave of virus outbreak: KCDC chief