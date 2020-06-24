147 sets of S. Korean troop remains to return home after 70 years

A total of 147 sets of remains were handed over to South Korea from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DAPP) after being recovered during 1990-1994 joint excavations by the U.S. and North Korea on the North Korean territory or repatriated to the U.S. from the North following the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.