KLPGA practice round canceled after recent visitor tests positive for coronavirus
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- An official practice round for a South Korean women's golf tournament has been canceled after the event organizers learned that a recent visitor to the competition venue tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour announced on Wednesday that the practice round for the BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup at the Fortune Hills Country Club in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, will not take place later in the day as scheduled.
The tour learned Tuesday afternoon that an amateur who played at the course last Friday tested positive for COVID-19, and it has been informed by health authorities that a course caddie had been in close contact with the amateur player.
The tournament organizers will determine their next course of action later Wednesday.
The tour said the entire course was sanitized on Tuesday, and more disinfection work will be done Wednesday.
After opening its season in Vietnam in December, the KLPGA Tour went on a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. The season resumed with the first major of the season, KLPGA Championship, on May 14.
The tour has since hosted four more tournaments, including last week's Korea Women's Open Golf Championship, the season's second major. All tournaments have been played without fans.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea