Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 24, 2020

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/23 Rain 90

Incheon 24/22 Rain 90

Suwon 24/22 Rain 90

Cheongju 25/23 Rain 90

Daejeon 25/22 Rain 90

Chuncheon 24/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/20 Sunny 80

Jeonju 26/22 Rain 90

Gwangju 24/22 Rain 90

Jeju 27/23 Rain 80

Daegu 27/21 Sunny 90

Busan 26/21 Sunny 80
