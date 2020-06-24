Korean War documents designated as cultural assets
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Military documents produced during the 1950-53 Korean War have been designated as cultural assets and will be open to the public this week in line with the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict, the Army said Wednesday.
The 7,521 documents -- mainly of operational plans, orders and battle logs -- were produced from the June 25, 1950, outbreak of the war to the signing of an armistice on July 27, 1953, according to the Army. It marks the first time in the country for the war documents to be registered as cultural assets.
The documents also include those produced by the police, the Navy, the Marine and the Air Force, as well as journals written by an American commander who fought in the war, the Army said.
"We expect the designation and disclosure of the documents to highlight the Army history's symbolic and historic significance, and be of big help to war history and military history researchers," it said in a release.
All designated documents can be accessed at the National Library of Korea and the National Assembly Library starting Thursday. The documents will also be available in e-books, the Army said.
