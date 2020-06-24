Hyundai Mobis develops 5G-based connected car technology
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. said Wednesday it has developed an integrated communication controller to offer 5G networks-based "seamless" connected car services in next-generation vehicles.
The integrated communication controller allows a vehicle to have real-time communication with other vehicles and the infrastructure for safe driving and information gathering, the company said in a statement.
"Such real-time communication technology in future vehicles has been available on Long Term Evolution networks," a company spokesman said.
The global connected car market is expected to grow to 94.2 million units in 2035 from 31 million in 2019, Hyundai Mobis said, citing a report from Fuji Keizai Group.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea