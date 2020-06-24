Childbirths drop 10.4 pct in April
SEJONG, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of babies born in South Korea dropped 10.4 percent in April from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign underscoring the low birthrate that has plagued the Asian country for more than a decade.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 23,420 babies were born in April, compared with 26,151 tallied in the same month of 2019.
It marks the lowest number of newborns for any April since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data on newborns in 1981.
In the first four months of this year, 97,470 babies were born in South Korea, down 10.9 percent from a year ago.
South Korea's total fertility rate hit an all-time low in 2019, a clear sign of its population decline down the road.
The country's total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.92 last year, down from 0.98 a year earlier.
Last year marked the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. South Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1.
The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million. It is also a sharp drop from the 4.53 in 1970, when the government began to compile related data.
The crude birthrate -- the number of births per 1,000 people per year -- also came to a new low of 5.9 in 2019, down from the previous year's 6.4
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea