Population mobility unchanged in May amid coronavirus pandemic
SEJONG, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who changed residences to different regions remained unchanged in May, data showed Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak restricted public movement.
The number of people who changed their residences was unchanged from a year ago at 569,000 in May, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In April, the figure rose 4.6 percent on-year as the nation eased social distancing rules over the stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those changing residences for every 100 people -- was also unchanged at 13.1 percent.
South Korea had reported hundreds of new virus cases per day in late February and early March but has appeared to bring the outbreak under control.
An apparent stabilization of the outbreak prompted the government to relax social distancing rules in mid-April, but health authorities saw a "second wave" of infections due to holidays in early May.
Seoul and its neighboring areas have reported some 30 to 50 daily new infections since last month.
The government's stricter regulations on mortgage loans, an effort to reduce household debt, also affected population mobility.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea