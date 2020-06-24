Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: sources

All Headlines 10:13 June 24, 2020

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was seen removing about 10 propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled recently along the border with South Korea, military sources said Wednesday, after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against the South.

The North recently set up around 20 loudspeakers in border areas in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown from the South. About 40 units had been removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, according to the sources.

"Around 10 newly installed loudspeakers were being taken down," a military source said.

The move came after the communist country decided to suspend military action against South Korea during a Central Military Commission meeting presided over by leader Kim, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!