N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: sources
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was seen removing about 10 propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled recently along the border with South Korea, military sources said Wednesday, after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against the South.
The North recently set up around 20 loudspeakers in border areas in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown from the South. About 40 units had been removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, according to the sources.
"Around 10 newly installed loudspeakers were being taken down," a military source said.
The move came after the communist country decided to suspend military action against South Korea during a Central Military Commission meeting presided over by leader Kim, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea