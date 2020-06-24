Gov't to allow sending of face masks to overseas Koreans regardless of nationality
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The government will allow South Koreans to send face masks to overseas family members regardless of whether they have Korean citizenship or not as domestic supplies have stabilized, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Currently, South Koreans are allowed to send up to 12 surgical masks per person every month, and the recipients must be South Korean citizens.
Starting Friday, they will be able to send the masks to family members with non-South Korean citizenship, including adoptees of South Korean origin, as well as to parents and children of those who immigrated to Korea after marrying a South Korean, the ministry said.
The number of masks a person can send will be unchanged.
The decision was made in consideration of stabilizing mask supplies in the local market and growing demand from people wishing to send more masks to their family members in other countries where mask supplies are not sufficient, it said.
Senders are required to show related documents and their ID card to prove their relationship with recipients when they visit the post office to put them in the mail.
In late March, the government began to allow individuals to send locally made face masks to their families overseas in an exception to a ban on outbound shipments of masks on concerns over tight supply amid the spread of COVID-19.
Customs data shows that more than 5.02 million face masks were sent to family members abroad between March 24 and June 19.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
4
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
5
(LEAD) Three safety workers at Seoul subway station test positive
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
3
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
4
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea