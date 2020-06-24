U.S. constantly assessing options to respond to N.K. threats: top general

"That actually drives into our decision calculus of what assets we may or may not recommend based on -- in support of the diplomatic efforts that are ongoing," he continued. "We're going to continue to pay attention to, going forward. We'll make some recommendations based on -- and it's not just what comes from the military, it's a whole of government approach that kind of goes into this. So we're really kind of just standing by to see how some of this plays out."

