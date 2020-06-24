Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chinese spy plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone

All Headlines 14:50 June 24, 2020

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) earlier this week, prompting Seoul to scramble a fighter jet in response, military sources said Wednesday.

The Chinese plane, presumed to be a Y-9 aircraft, entered the zone Monday morning in the area south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju and south of the easternmost islets of Dokdo before moving into the Japanese air defense identification zone, according to the sources.

As the Chinese plane approached the zone, South Korea scrambled a fighter jet and raised the issue with China via a military communication line. In response, China said it was carrying out a regular exercise with the surveillance plane, the sources said.

Air defense identification zones are not territorial airspace and are not bound by international law. But a foreign warplane is supposed to make prior notification before approaching them in line with international customs to prevent accidental clashes.

Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ more than 25 times in 2019 alone, according to officials.

This image, released by Japan's Joint Staff, shows the flight route of a Chinese military plane, presumed to be a Y-9 aircraft, on June 22, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#KADIZ #China
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!