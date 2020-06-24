KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 38,300 UP 450
LGInt 15,550 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 5,800 UP 60
SBC 10,650 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 0
Daesang 28,150 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,870 DN 25
BoryungPharm 16,700 DN 100
L&L 11,400 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,000 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 UP 2,450
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 373,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 31,000 DN 200
Hyosung 65,200 DN 600
LOTTE 34,300 DN 1,050
Binggrae 62,700 UP 100
GCH Corp 24,300 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11500 UP100
KiaMtr 33,750 UP 1,500
AmoreG 49,850 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 103,000 UP 4,300
BukwangPharm 35,550 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,650 UP 150
TaekwangInd 735,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,320 0
KAL 18,050 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,960 UP 40
LG Corp. 74,400 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,500 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 86,000 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 473,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,600 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,350 DN 500
Kogas 27,300 UP 550
Hanwha 23,000 DN 450
