JWPHARMA 38,300 UP 450

LGInt 15,550 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 5,800 UP 60

SBC 10,650 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 0

Daesang 28,150 UP 100

SKNetworks 4,870 DN 25

BoryungPharm 16,700 DN 100

L&L 11,400 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 37,000 DN 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,450 UP 150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 UP 2,450

Shinsegae 209,500 DN 2,500

Nongshim 373,500 DN 4,000

SGBC 31,000 DN 200

Hyosung 65,200 DN 600

LOTTE 34,300 DN 1,050

Binggrae 62,700 UP 100

GCH Corp 24,300 DN 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11500 UP100

KiaMtr 33,750 UP 1,500

AmoreG 49,850 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 103,000 UP 4,300

BukwangPharm 35,550 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 48,650 UP 150

TaekwangInd 735,000 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,320 0

KAL 18,050 DN 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,960 UP 40

LG Corp. 74,400 UP 1,100

POSCO CHEMICAL 78,500 UP 200

Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 1,000

SK hynix 86,000 UP 1,900

Youngpoong 473,500 UP 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 34,600 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,000 DN 350

SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,350 DN 500

Kogas 27,300 UP 550

Hanwha 23,000 DN 450

(MORE)