KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 88,300 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 29,500 UP 1,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,000 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 30,200 UP 400
HITEJINRO 45,000 DN 900
Yuhan 53,100 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 40,450 UP 50
DaelimInd 86,100 UP 1,300
KISWire 15,850 UP 50
LotteFood 344,000 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 5,490 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 500
KCC 141,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 13,500 0
IlyangPharm 65,100 UP 4,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 00 UP400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,080 UP 140
SK Discovery 32,000 DN 300
POSCO 185,000 UP 2,000
LS 35,900 DN 350
GC Corp 155,500 DN 500
GS E&C 25,850 UP 550
SPC SAMLIP 64,300 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,800 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,095 DN 25
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,350 UP 1,750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 380,500 DN 1,000
KPIC 117,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,980 UP 90
SKC 62,800 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 44,000 0
GS Retail 38,150 DN 300
SamsungElec 52,900 UP 1,500
NHIS 8,820 DN 200
Ottogi 572,000 DN 2,000
LotteChilsung 107,000 UP 2,000
F&F 83,700 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 3,230 UP 20
