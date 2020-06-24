KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 69,900 UP 400
KorZinc 351,000 UP 5,000
Hanmi Science 35,000 DN 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,350 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 136,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 87,000 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 33,050 UP 350
KSOE 90,300 UP 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,450 DN 50
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 UP 20
SYC 39,850 DN 450
OCI 38,200 UP 650
LS ELECTRIC 47,550 UP 2,400
S-Oil 66,800 UP 200
LG Innotek 168,000 UP 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 77,500 DN 1,000
UNID 42,150 UP 500
Mobis 205,000 UP 12,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,650 DN 1,450
HDC HOLDINGS 9,010 UP 190
S-1 88,700 UP 2,100
Hanchem 129,000 UP 4,000
DWS 21,050 0
HMM 4,530 UP 80
HYUNDAI WIA 36,600 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 30,050 UP 650
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,500 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,200 DN 100
SamsungSecu 27,900 UP 250
Hanon Systems 9,580 UP 80
SK 286,500 DN 23,000
SKTelecom 205,500 0
S&T MOTIV 40,550 DN 550
KEPCO 19,850 0
HyundaiElev 68,800 UP 2,600
DAEKYO 4,415 UP 20
GKL 13,200 UP 200
Handsome 35,350 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 3,930 DN 60
COWAY 73,800 UP 1,200
