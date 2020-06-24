KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,700 0
IBK 8,300 UP 30
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 50
NamhaeChem 7,380 UP 300
DONGSUH 16,000 0
BGF 4,235 UP 25
DSME 24,450 UP 50
DSINFRA 6,780 UP 10
DWEC 3,580 UP 95
Donga ST 90,100 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 0
CJ CheilJedang 346,000 UP 8,000
DongwonF&B 185,500 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,345,000 UP 24,000
KEPCO KPS 29,850 UP 50
NAVER 279,000 UP 3,000
PanOcean 3,770 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,200 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 16,700 UP 50
KT 23,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,400 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 13,050 UP 50
LGCHEM 516,000 UP 12,000
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 15,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 282,500 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 22,300 DN 250
NCsoft 943,000 UP 23,000
SamsungEng 12,300 UP 250
LG Display 12,000 UP 100
KT&G 79,500 UP 700
DHICO 4,660 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,850 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 67,000 UP 400
Celltrion 319,000 UP 500
Huchems 17,000 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,000 DN 1,000
