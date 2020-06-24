KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,100 UP 100
KIH 48,250 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 35,650 DN 1,000
GS 37,500 0
CJ CGV 21,700 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,800 DN 950
Fila Holdings 35,850 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 111,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,650 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 1,415 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 500
LF 12,900 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,230 UP 90
SK Innovation 136,500 UP 8,500
POONGSAN 21,050 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 34,900 UP 200
Hansae 10,850 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 60,900 UP 400
Youngone Corp 27,000 DN 100
KOLON IND 32,950 UP 550
HanmiPharm 257,000 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,100 UP 100
emart 111,000 UP 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 41,200 UP 250
HANJINKAL 84,800 DN 300
DoubleUGames 81,700 UP 300
CUCKOO 78,900 UP 300
COSMAX 91,600 DN 400
MANDO 24,050 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 17,000
INNOCEAN 47,600 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 27,300 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,100 UP 100
Netmarble 101,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S254000 UP1500
ORION 137,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 137,000 0
SKCHEM 102,500 UP 4,100
HDC-OP 21,700 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 9,250 UP 90
