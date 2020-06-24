Lawmakers welcome N.K.'s halt of armed action plans, but say South must remain vigilant
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday welcomed North Korea's latest decision to suspend its military actions planned on the South but stressed that Seoul should remain on guard.
In a preliminary meeting of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the communist country decided to suspend "military action plans" against South Korea, its state news agency reported earlier in the day.
The report followed weeks of North Korea's inflammatory rhetoric and threats toward South Korea, which spiked inter-Korean tensions. Pyongyang last week blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory and threatened to redeploy troops to border areas and resume all military exercises.
The ruling Democratic Party's (DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan hailed the North's announcement, saying "Peace on the Korean Peninsula can only guarantee the survival of the Korean people."
He, during a meeting of senior DP lawmakers, urged the two Koreas to "sit down face to face again for constructive dialogue."
Also during the meeting, Rep. Park Kwang-on described the decision by Kim as "wise" and said "a continued push for 'the Peace Process on the Korean Peninsula' only can reopen channels for inter-Korean talks," referring to President Moon Jae-in's peace-building policy vision.
High-profile ruling party lawmaker Rep. Lee Nak-yeon, who also served as Moon's first prime minister, welcomed the North Korean announcement as "a very proper determination."
"I hope that through valid talks between South and North Korea, as well as high-level talks involving the two Koreas, the United States and China, (the countries) would be able to break out of the ongoing (deadlock) and form a new, desirable environment," Lee said in a Facebook post.
Responses from main opposition party lawmakers were more nuanced after they have vehemently denounced Moon's North Korea policy as a failure in light of North Korea's recent provocative rhetoric.
Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) said during a party meeting that "It is a relief for now, but the North has not yet withdrawn its declaration (to treat South Korea) as an enemy."
"The military should not relax its alertness against North Korea," Park said.
Another UFP lawmaker, Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, said in a radio interview that South Korea should not attach "much meaning" to the latest North Korean decision, indicating that it could be only "temporary."
Former Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon, who also served as a lawmaker, argued during a radio appearance that South Korea should consider the option of a nuclear arms buildup as a negotiating card with North Korea
