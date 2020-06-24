S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 24, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 June 24, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.707 0.709 -0.2
3-year TB 0.819 0.827 -0.8
10-year TB 1.363 1.385 -2.2
2-year MSB 0.777 0.776 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.221 2.224 -0.3
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
(END)
