'Comfort women' support group holds firm on weekly rally despite recent woes
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean civic group working for the rights of wartime sex slaves held its weekly protest a few meters away from its usual site on a rainy Wednesday, refusing to give in to external pressure and vowing to continue its historic rally.
The protest marked the first of its kind since its launch in 1992 that did not take place at its usual site -- in front of the bronze Statue of Peace located just across the site of the former Japanese Embassy in downtown Seoul.
"We stand here as ever today, a really sad day when anti-historic and anti-humanity acts are deeply harming the dignity and honor of the victims," said Lee Na-young, president of the rally organizer, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan (Korean Council).
"We have long endured the turbulent history. But now we aren't able to come near the statue and are just watching the deep valley of sadness," Lee said in the pouring rain.
Earlier this week, it became known that the opposing, conservative civic group Freedom Solidarity had reserved the protest spot in a symbolic move to challenge it, the culmination of months of mounting tension and turmoil.
Under the relevant law, protestors have to report a rally in advance, along with a specific protest site. If a group reserves a venue, others cannot hold a rally at the exact same place.
The weekly protest started in January 1992 in front of the Embassy of Japan in Seoul to coincide with a visit by then Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa. Protestors demanded a formal apology from Japan for drafting Korean women against their will to work in military brothels during World War II.
Participants in the first protest declared at that time that they would hold a protest every Wednesday until the Japanese government acknowledged forced sexual servitude and apologized to the victims.
The weekly rally has since taken place at the same spot for the past 28 years, with only a handful of exceptions, including when the Great Hanshin earthquake hit Japan in 1995. At that time, protestors skipped the rally in honor of earthquake victims. In December 2011, the statue was erected at the spot to commemorate the 1000th rally.
The protest site has become so symbolic that no other protestors have sought to hold rallies there, though some groups did hold their own protests near the site to sabotage the Wednesday rally.
The Korean Council has recently come under fire after a slew of allegations suggested that the group misused funds meant for aging victims, euphemistically called "comfort women."
In April, Lee Yong-soo, one of the few surviving victims, publicly blamed lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, the former head of the council, and the group for mistreating her and other victims. Now only 17 victims, mostly in their 80s and 90s, are still alive.
"We will stand firm here even though we are pushed aside, suppressed and hurt," Lee said, because that is how "we can run the legacy of the late victims who sacrificed their lives to find the truth."
Most activists who attended the rally voiced in unison that the grassroots movement of 28 years to set wartime history right and honor the victims should not be dismissed, even though there might have been some "unintentional" errors while running the group.
The Gyeonggi Solidarity for the Statue of Peace expressed sadness and outrage at not being able to hold the rally at its symbolic spot.
"While the group should take responsibility for any wrongdoing, the history of the 30-year-old movement to solve the issue of the comfort women should not be denied or denigrated," it said.
The opposing Freedom of Solidarity held the protest in front of the statue, with about 100 supporters, demanding the council disband and the statue be removed.
Some 400 policemen were deployed to prevent any physical clashes between the two groups from occurring, but no collision was reported. About 20 university students tied themselves to the statue with a rope to protect it from sabotage efforts.
