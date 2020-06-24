Korean Air pilot tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A pilot of Korean Air Lines Co. has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the company said Wednesday, adding to the woes of the national flag carrier.
The pilot tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus during his vacation that began on June 18, a Korean Air spokeswoman said by phone.
Three fellow cockpit crew members who worked with the pilot were tested for the coronavirus. Two of them tested negative, and the third person is waiting for the test result, she said.
Two cabin crew members tested positive for the respiratory illness after serving on the Incheon-Los Angeles route in February and March, respectively.
Korean Air has suspended more than 90 percent of its flights on international routes since March, as more than 180 countries strengthened entry restrictions on incoming passengers due to virus fears.
In March, the airline offered a voluntary unpaid leave program to its employees for up to three months as the coronavirus outbreak sharply drove down air travel demand and began to affect its earnings.
In April, Korean Air had 70 percent of its 20,000-strong workforce take paid leave for six months, and it is in the process of selling non-core assets to secure cash.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
4
New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
4
3 in 10 Koreans think having kids unnecessary: survey
-
5
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
2
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
3
New documents on Korean War seized from N. Korea released to public
-
4
2 U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to 7th Fleet area
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: sources