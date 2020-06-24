(LEAD) Senior N.K. party official raps defense minister's 'imprudent behavior'
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info in paras 11-12)
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean ruling party official warned Wednesday against the "imprudent behavior" of South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, in an angry response to Jeong's demand for the complete withdrawal of Pyongyang's suspended military action plans against Seoul.
Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, also noted that now is a "critical moment" when the North can predict the prospects of cross-border ties based on the Seoul's "future attitude and approach" -- remarks that raised hopes Pyongyang could shift away from its recent provocative streak.
Kim's remarks came hours after Jeong called for the complete removal of the North's military plans, such as reinstating troops in border areas, rather than their temporary suspension that Pyongyang announced after a meeting of the party's Central Military Committee.
"Now is a critical moment when we can foresee the prospects of inter-Korean relations from the South Korean authorities' future attitude and approach," Kim said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
"Taking the advantage of this, the South Korean minister of 'defense,' busied himself to save his face and acted a fool making a bluff. This is very pitiful," he said.
Such remarks draw a sharp contrast with Pyongyang's suggestions that it would not engage with Seoul at least for the time being.
The North recently cut cross-border communication and blew up an inter-Korean liaison office, ostensibly in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.
Kim also warned the South to "think and behave wisely" if it does not want to see the North using coarse language.
"The South Korean 'defense' Ministry's untimely slip of the tongue must not result in greater crisis in the north-south relations," he said.
"It has to realize that self-control is the 'key' to tiding over the crisis," he added.
The vice chairman also warned that the "suspension" of military plans could become "reconsideration."
In addition, he called for mutual respect and trust.
"Detente of military tension on the Korean Peninsula can not be expected from the self-restraint and good-faith acts practiced by one side only," he said.
Earlier in the day, the North's news agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a preliminary meeting of the party's Central Military Commission and decided to hold off on military action plans against the South.
The North had threatened to take military actions, such as redeploying troops to the now shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in its border city of Kaesong and Mount Kumgang on the east coast, and restore border guard posts removed under a 2018 tension-reduction deal.
