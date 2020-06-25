Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to levy new tax on gains from financial investment from 2022

All Headlines 08:28 June 25, 2020

SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to start levying a new tax on gains from financial investment in 2022, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.

In addition, the government plans to levy a capital gains tax on all shareholders beginning in 2023, Hong said.

Currently, South Korea levies a capital gains tax on major shareholders who own more than 1 billion won (US$831,600) in a single stock.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#finance minister-tax
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!