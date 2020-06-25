(LEAD) S. Korea to impose new tax on gains from all financial investment from 2022
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks, details, photo)
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to start levying a new tax on consolidated gains from all financial investment in 2022, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
In addition, the government plans to levy a capital gains tax on stock investment gains surpassing 20 million won (US$16,632) beginning in 2023, Hong said.
Currently, South Korea levies a capital gains tax on major shareholders who own more than 1 billion won in a single stock.
The tax proposal is aimed at "revitalizing financial investment by improving the rationalization of taxation," Hong said, adding that a complex tax scheme on financial products has undermined investment.
Starting in 2022, consolidated gains from all financial investment will be subjected to a single tax rate, Hong said.
The government will gradually lower the stock transaction tax to 0.15 percent in 2023 from the current 0.25 percent, Hong said.
The tax proposal is subjected to approval from the National Assembly.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
3
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
1
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted,' urges U.S. gov't to address such 'dangerous' case
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Korean tattooist inking his way toward making all tattoos legal in S. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
4
3 in 10 Koreans think having kids unnecessary: survey
-
5
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
2
N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: sources