Thursday's weather forecast

June 25, 2020

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/21 Rain 60

Incheon 24/21 Rain 60

Suwon 25/21 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/23 Sunny 60

Daejeon 25/22 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/23 Rain 60

Daegu 29/22 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/22 Sunny 60

