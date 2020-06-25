The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:06 June 25, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.68 0.68
6-M 0.70 0.70
12-M 0.89 0.89
(END)
