Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning on virus woes
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning mainly due to renewed worries about a surge in virus cases in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 40.38 points, or 1.87 percent, to reach 2,121.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell back to below 30 Thursday, raising the total caseload to 12,563. However, new daily virus cases in the United States surged to nearly 36,000 in the latest tally, near a record of 36,426 hit in late April.
In Seoul, almost all large-cap shares were bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.95 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.28 percent. Top portal operator Naver shed 3.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,206.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.4 won from the previous session's close.
